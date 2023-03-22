Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -11.47% for Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is certainly impressive

Company News

On March 21, 2023, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) opened at $3.07, higher 9.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Price fluctuations for IREN have ranged from $1.02 to $16.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -834.40% at the time writing. With a float of $46.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is -706.41.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iris Energy Limited is 23.97%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -711.03 while generating a return on equity of -242.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -834.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iris Energy Limited (IREN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.46 in the near term. At $3.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. The third support level lies at $2.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Key Stats

There are currently 54,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 182.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,050 K according to its annual income of -419,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,050 K and its income totaled -94,680 K.

Newsletter

 

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) soared 3.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.49, soaring 3.94% from the previous trading...
Read more

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.21 million

Steve Mayer -
March 21, 2023, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) trading session started at the price of $61.65, that was 5.39% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) stock priced at $23.26, down -1.60% from the previous...
Read more

Subscribe

 

