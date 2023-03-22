Last month’s performance of 3.25% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is certainly impressive

March 21, 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $242.45, that was 2.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $247.37 and dropped to $242.115 before settling in for the closing price of $240.50. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $180.07 – $308.97.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.60%. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.20 million.

In an organization with 12120 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 286,273. In this transaction EVP & Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,253 shares at a rate of $228.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,971 for $240.77, making the entire transaction worth $474,558. This insider now owns 6,365 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.19.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $243.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.28. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $248.66. Second resistance stands at $250.64. The third major resistance level sits at $253.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $240.13. The third support level lies at $238.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 350,257K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 87.38 billion. As of now, sales total 6,222 M while income totals 1,322 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,655 M while its last quarter net income were 324,900 K.