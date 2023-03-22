Last month’s performance of 6.27% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is certainly impressive

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.99, soaring 15.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.30 and dropped to $33.41 before settling in for the closing price of $32.01. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $6.71 and $37.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 21.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 880,500. In this transaction VP of Finance and CFO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.22, taking the stock ownership to the 99,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 98,083 for $36.42, making the entire transaction worth $3,572,379. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 869.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

The latest stats from [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.77. The third major resistance level sits at $42.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.99. The third support level lies at $30.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 27,759K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,830 K and income totals 9,450 K. The company made 14,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.