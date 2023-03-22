Last month’s performance of -6.52% for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) stock priced at $28.33, up 4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.43 and dropped to $27.965 before settling in for the closing price of $26.99. MT’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $34.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.60%. With a float of $703.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $866.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of +14.15, and the pretax margin is +12.45.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of ArcelorMittal S.A. is 44.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.40%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.65 while generating a return on equity of 19.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ArcelorMittal S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.35 in the near term. At $28.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.69. The third support level lies at $27.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.08 billion, the company has a total of 805,338K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,844 M while annual income is 9,302 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,891 M while its latest quarter income was 261,000 K.