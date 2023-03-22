Lazard Ltd (LAZ) kicked off at the price of $34.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 21, 2023, Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) opened at $34.37, higher 3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.79 and dropped to $33.99 before settling in for the closing price of $33.43. Price fluctuations for LAZ have ranged from $30.20 to $43.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $87.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

The firm has a total of 3402 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.51, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +17.53.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 45.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lazard Ltd, LAZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 24.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.98.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

There are currently 112,766K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,774 M according to its annual income of 357,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 712,390 K and its income totaled 42,360 K.