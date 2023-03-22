Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) to new highs

March 20, 2023, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) trading session started at the price of $124.31, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.16 and dropped to $124.19 before settling in for the closing price of $123.69. A 52-week range for IBM has been $115.54 – $153.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -5.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 311300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.71, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Business Machines Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Looking closely at International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), its last 5-days average volume was 12.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.09. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.67. Second resistance stands at $127.40. The third major resistance level sits at $128.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $122.73.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are 907,106K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.17 billion. As of now, sales total 60,530 M while income totals 1,640 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,691 M while its last quarter net income were 2,711 M.