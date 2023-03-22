LiveOne Inc. (LVO) average volume reaches $254.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.11, soaring 4.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2009 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, LVO’s price has moved between $0.48 and $1.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 249.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.30%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.37, operating margin of -32.18, and the pretax margin is -37.37.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LiveOne Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 23,496. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,089,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,896. This insider now owns 2,054,666 shares in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -37.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Looking closely at LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8936. However, in the short run, LiveOne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1906. Second resistance stands at $1.2412. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2815. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0997, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0594. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0088.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 94.80 million based on 87,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,020 K and income totals -43,910 K. The company made 27,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.