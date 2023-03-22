Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) posted a -0.02% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stock priced at $198.50. During the day, the shares moved up to $198.7688 and dropped to $195.18 before settling in for the closing price of $196.79. LOW’s price has ranged from $170.12 to $238.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.30%. With a float of $594.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.41, operating margin of +10.47, and the pretax margin is +9.31.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,853,967. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain of this company sold 9,411 shares at a rate of $197.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s EVP, Stores sold 15,301 for $203.82, making the entire transaction worth $3,118,677. This insider now owns 28,353 shares in total.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.78% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.00, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Looking closely at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.25.

During the past 100 days, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) raw stochastic average was set at 41.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.87. However, in the short run, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $198.65. Second resistance stands at $200.50. The third major resistance level sits at $202.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $195.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $191.47.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 119.65 billion, the company has a total of 620,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,059 M while annual income is 6,437 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,445 M while its latest quarter income was 957,000 K.