MP Materials Corp. (MP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 93,250 K

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.53, soaring 2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.92 and dropped to $27.22 before settling in for the closing price of $26.99. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $23.50 and $60.19.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 486 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 298.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

The latest stats from [MP Materials Corp., MP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.18 million was superior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.30. The third major resistance level sits at $28.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.58.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.05 billion based on 177,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 527,510 K and income totals 289,000 K. The company made 93,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.