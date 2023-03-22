Search
Steve Mayer
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.55% last month.

March 21, 2023, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) trading session started at the price of $6.54, that was 4.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.99 and dropped to $6.37 before settling in for the closing price of $6.37. A 52-week range for MYTE has been $5.87 – $15.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.30%. With a float of $17.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.60 million.

In an organization with 1238 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stocks. The insider ownership of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is 79.43%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 97617.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (MYTE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.93. However, in the short run, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.98. Second resistance stands at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.05. The third support level lies at $5.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Key Stats

There are 84,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 568.83 million. As of now, sales total 777,620 K while income totals -8,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 194,060 K while its last quarter net income were -470 K.

Newsletter

 

$1.71M in average volume shows that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On March 21, 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) opened at $23.09, higher 2.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) posted a -0.02% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stock priced at $198.50. During the day, the shares...
Read more

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,870 K

Sana Meer -
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $13.83, down -3.86% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Subscribe

 

