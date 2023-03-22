Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is 12.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 21, 2023, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) trading session started at the price of $34.58, that was 3.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.35 and dropped to $34.58 before settling in for the closing price of $34.00. A 52-week range for NSSC has been $15.60 – $36.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.00%. With a float of $30.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.20, operating margin of +12.69, and the pretax margin is +15.21.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Napco Security Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Napco Security Technologies Inc. is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 9,056,250. In this transaction President, CEO and Secretary of this company sold 287,500 shares at a rate of $31.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,696,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,500 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,750. This insider now owns 99,829 shares in total.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.50% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13229.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

The latest stats from [Napco Security Technologies Inc., NSSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.79. The third major resistance level sits at $36.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.25. The third support level lies at $33.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Key Stats

There are 36,746K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 143,590 K while income totals 19,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,310 K while its last quarter net income were 8,450 K.