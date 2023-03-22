Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is expecting 27.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 21, 2023, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) opened at $18.40, higher 4.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.93 and dropped to $18.25 before settling in for the closing price of $18.13. Price fluctuations for NEOG have ranged from $10.49 to $35.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 44,775. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $58,150. This insider now owns 32,722 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Looking closely at Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 72.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.32. However, in the short run, Neogen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.14. Second resistance stands at $19.38. The third major resistance level sits at $19.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.78.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are currently 216,154K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 527,160 K according to its annual income of 48,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230,030 K and its income totaled -41,840 K.