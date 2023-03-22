No matter how cynical the overall market is, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.60%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.79, soaring 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.94 and dropped to $77.00 before settling in for the closing price of $76.93. Within the past 52 weeks, ADM’s price has moved between $70.02 and $98.88.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.30%. With a float of $542.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.90, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is +5.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,449,907. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 26,197 shares at a rate of $93.52, taking the stock ownership to the 284,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 26,198 for $92.64, making the entire transaction worth $2,426,921. This insider now owns 284,987 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.65) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 18.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.80% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Looking closely at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.32. However, in the short run, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.09. Second resistance stands at $78.48. The third major resistance level sits at $79.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.72 billion based on 546,445K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 101,556 M and income totals 4,340 M. The company made 25,939 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,019 M in sales during its previous quarter.