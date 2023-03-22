No matter how cynical the overall market is BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) performance over the last week is recorded 4.32%

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) stock priced at $8.53, up 6.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.01 and dropped to $8.53 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. BIGC’s price has ranged from $7.74 to $24.10 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -76.80%. With a float of $69.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.82 million.

In an organization with 1500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of -35.12, and the pretax margin is -49.96.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 5,758,623. In this transaction Director of this company sold 575,632 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 46,048 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President Chief Exec Officer sold 8,062 for $9.04, making the entire transaction worth $72,861. This insider now owns 530,161 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -152.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. However, in the short run, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.12. Second resistance stands at $9.31. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.16.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 680.51 million, the company has a total of 74,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 279,080 K while annual income is -139,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,430 K while its latest quarter income was -32,980 K.