No matter how cynical the overall market is, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) performance over the last week is recorded 6.26%

On March 21, 2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) opened at $131.75, higher 2.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.90 and dropped to $131.27 before settling in for the closing price of $132.74. Price fluctuations for CRWD have ranged from $92.25 to $242.00 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 80.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $215.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7273 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.06, operating margin of -8.36, and the pretax margin is -7.13.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 3,366,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $96.19, taking the stock ownership to the 100,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Director bought 15,500 for $99.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,534,500. This insider now owns 115,919 shares in total.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -14.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.60% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.64 million, its volume of 5.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.20.

During the past 100 days, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s (CRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.19 in the near term. At $140.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $143.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $126.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Key Stats

There are currently 235,864K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,241 M according to its annual income of -183,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 637,370 K and its income totaled -47,480 K.