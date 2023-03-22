Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) performance over the last week is recorded 10.65%

Analyst Insights

On March 21, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) opened at $16.66, higher 7.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.4516 and dropped to $16.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.08. Price fluctuations for GDS have ranged from $8.41 to $48.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 49.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.70% at the time writing. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.32 million.

In an organization with 1878 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.76, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.97. However, in the short run, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.62. Second resistance stands at $17.99. The third major resistance level sits at $18.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.81.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are currently 186,898K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,352 M according to its annual income of -183,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 348,550 K and its income totaled -26,210 K.

$966.79K in average volume shows that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) stock priced at $24.90, down -1.94% from...
Read more

Recent developments with The Hershey Company (HSY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.31 cents.

Steve Mayer -
The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $244.18, down -0.55% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) posted a 0.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.17, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

