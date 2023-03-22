No matter how cynical the overall market is Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.30%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.345 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. Within the past 52 weeks, HYLN’s price has moved between $2.06 and $4.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.80%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 201.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.42. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 423.40 million based on 179,987K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,110 K and income totals -153,360 K. The company made 1,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.