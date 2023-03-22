No matter how cynical the overall market is Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) performance over the last week is recorded 3.71%

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $23.63, up 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.4518 and dropped to $23.42 before settling in for the closing price of $23.51. Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has traded in a range of $20.14-$34.95.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.50%. With a float of $174.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of -32.52, and the pretax margin is -32.28.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Paycor HCM Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 75,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $25.21, taking the stock ownership to the 182,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s insider sold 1,147 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $27,780. This insider now owns 57,956 shares in total.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.86 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

The latest stats from [Paycor HCM Inc., PYCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.11. The third major resistance level sits at $25.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.66.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.17 billion has total of 176,438K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 429,390 K in contrast with the sum of -119,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,860 K and last quarter income was -27,460 K.