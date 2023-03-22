No matter how cynical the overall market is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) performance over the last week is recorded 5.91%

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock priced at $18.54, up 4.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.09 and dropped to $18.54 before settling in for the closing price of $18.19. SKT’s price has ranged from $13.26 to $20.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -1.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 842.70%. With a float of $101.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 341 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.20, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Executive Chair of the Board of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 50,000 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $975,000. This insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.34 while generating a return on equity of 16.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 842.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

The latest stats from [Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., SKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.84 million was superior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.43. The third major resistance level sits at $19.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.02 billion, the company has a total of 104,498K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 442,610 K while annual income is 82,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 116,460 K while its latest quarter income was 18,360 K.