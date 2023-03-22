No matter how cynical the overall market is, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) performance over the last week is recorded -25.58%

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $1.92, down -7.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.29 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Looking closely at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), its last 5-days average volume was 5.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0178, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9973. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8400. Second resistance stands at $2.0800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0400.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 266.88 million, the company has a total of 142,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,879 K while annual income is -2,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,830 K while its latest quarter income was -27,360 K.