No matter how cynical the overall market is, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) performance over the last week is recorded -2.82%

March 21, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) trading session started at the price of $98.01, that was 1.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.60 and dropped to $97.08 before settling in for the closing price of $96.42. A 52-week range for WAB has been $78.26 – $107.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 16.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 803,110. In this transaction Pres., Freight Components Grp. of this company sold 7,676 shares at a rate of $104.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 78,277 for $104.78, making the entire transaction worth $8,201,856. This insider now owns 72,577 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 47.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.67 in the near term. At $99.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are 180,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.21 billion. As of now, sales total 8,362 M while income totals 633,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,306 M while its last quarter net income were 158,000 K.