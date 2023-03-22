Now that Darden Restaurants Inc.’s volume has hit 1.3 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $151.99, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.69 and dropped to $151.555 before settling in for the closing price of $150.63. Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has traded in a range of $110.96-$152.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.20%. With a float of $121.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 178956 workers is very important to gauge.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 9,487. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64 shares at a rate of $148.24, taking the stock ownership to the 10 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief Development Officer sold 5,000 for $147.99, making the entire transaction worth $739,942. This insider now owns 22,368 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.44) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.09% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

The latest stats from [Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.13 million was superior to 1.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $154.69. The third major resistance level sits at $155.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.29.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.78 billion has total of 121,705K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,630 M in contrast with the sum of 952,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,487 M and last quarter income was 187,200 K.