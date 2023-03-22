Now that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s volume has hit 4.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $81.26, up 0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.46 and dropped to $81.03 before settling in for the closing price of $81.08. EW’s price has ranged from $67.13 to $131.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.40%. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $613.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.31, operating margin of +31.63, and the pretax margin is +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 343,563. In this transaction CVP, TMTT of this company sold 4,435 shares at a rate of $77.47, taking the stock ownership to the 18,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $77.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,542,513. This insider now owns 60,948 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.45% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

The latest stats from [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.26 million was superior to 3.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 66.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.17. The third major resistance level sits at $83.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.44 billion, the company has a total of 606,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,382 M while annual income is 1,522 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,348 M while its latest quarter income was 398,400 K.