Now that Top Ships Inc.’s volume has hit 1.35 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 21, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) trading session started at the price of $0.8251, that was 6.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.8103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. A 52-week range for TOPS has been $0.75 – $22.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 23.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Top Ships Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 4.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1239, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2260. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9299. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9798. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0396. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8202, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7604. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7105.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are 3,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.12 million. As of now, sales total 80,660 K while income totals 18,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,499 K while its last quarter net income were 1,980 K.