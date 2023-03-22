Now that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s volume has hit 0.9 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 21, 2023, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $3.05, higher 2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $2.995 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.95 to $7.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 117.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $121.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 20.88%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 153,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 488.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 264,490 K according to its annual income of 14,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,410 K and its income totaled 3,340 K.