Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) kicked off at the price of $0.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) stock priced at $0.55, down -5.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. OPTT’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $1.58 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.90%. With a float of $55.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6326, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7485. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5350 in the near term. At $0.5675, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4675. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4350.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.23 million, the company has a total of 56,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,760 K while annual income is -18,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 730 K while its latest quarter income was -6,090 K.