Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) average volume reaches $560.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) stock priced at $5.83, up 1.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.975 and dropped to $5.73 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. ONL’s price has ranged from $5.74 to $18.21 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -105.30%. With a float of $53.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35 employees.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Orion Office REIT Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orion Office REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72 and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

Looking closely at Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s (ONL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. However, in the short run, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.01. Second resistance stands at $6.12. The third major resistance level sits at $6.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.52.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 367.01 million, the company has a total of 56,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 208,120 K while annual income is -97,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,290 K while its latest quarter income was -18,970 K.