Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) last year’s performance of 83.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 21, 2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) opened at $3.70, higher 4.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8853 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Price fluctuations for OSG have ranged from $1.90 to $3.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 156.90% at the time writing. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1023 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.32, operating margin of +13.54, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 489,060. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 143,000 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 210,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 66,584 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $231,712. This insider now owns 93,512 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Looking closely at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 89.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.95. However, in the short run, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.53.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

There are currently 78,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 293.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 466,800 K according to its annual income of 26,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 121,760 K and its income totaled 10,090 K.