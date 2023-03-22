Search
Sana Meer
Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) soared 7.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

On March 21, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $12.84, higher 7.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.61 and dropped to $12.8122 before settling in for the closing price of $12.60. Price fluctuations for OMI have ranged from $12.47 to $47.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.81 in the near term. At $14.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.21.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are currently 76,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,955 M according to its annual income of 22,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,551 M and its income totaled -57,990 K.

Newsletter

 

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.89 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock priced at $3.50, up 1.45% from the previous day...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -20.54% for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $7.71, up 0.66% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Textron Inc. (TXT) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.57, soaring 2.17% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Subscribe

 

