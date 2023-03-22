Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is expecting 28.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 21, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) opened at $191.30, higher 2.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.92 and dropped to $190.50 before settling in for the closing price of $189.43. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $132.22 to $213.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.60% at the time writing. With a float of $297.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13932 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of -3.43, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 102,447. In this transaction Director of this company sold 555 shares at a rate of $184.59, taking the stock ownership to the 5,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer sold 45,000 for $185.82, making the entire transaction worth $8,388,745. This insider now owns 612,745 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.56% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Looking closely at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.60. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $196.11. Second resistance stands at $197.72. The third major resistance level sits at $200.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.27.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 302,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,502 M according to its annual income of -267,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,655 M and its income totaled 84,200 K.