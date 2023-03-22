ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 960 K

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.31, soaring 15.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.23 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Within the past 52 weeks, PRQR’s price has moved between $0.53 and $3.78.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.20%. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 20.89%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.93 in the near term. At $4.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 258.21 million based on 71,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,600 K and income totals -72,900 K. The company made 960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.