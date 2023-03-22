Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Markets

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $6.205, down -9.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.44-$10.95.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 177 workers is very important to gauge.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

The latest stats from [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.21 million was superior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.50. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.68.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 979.28 million has total of 163,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -77,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,362 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as V.F. Corporation (VFC) market cap hits 8.32 billion

Shaun Noe -
March 20, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) trading session started at the price of $21.89, that was 0.09% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.47% last month.

Sana Meer -
On March 20, 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) opened at $99.63, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) last year’s performance of -70.91% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) stock priced at $1.10, down -4.55% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.