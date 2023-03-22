QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,463 M

March 21, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $122.988, that was 1.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.07 and dropped to $122.15 before settling in for the closing price of $121.82. A 52-week range for QCOM has been $101.93 – $161.30.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.25% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

The latest stats from [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.99 million was superior to 7.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.54.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $125.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $126.59. The third major resistance level sits at $128.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are 1,115,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.79 billion. As of now, sales total 44,200 M while income totals 12,936 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,463 M while its last quarter net income were 2,235 M.