Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) soared 5.09 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.28, soaring 5.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.56 and dropped to $6.24 before settling in for the closing price of $6.09. Within the past 52 weeks, RYAM’s price has moved between $2.43 and $9.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 12.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.20%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.17, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 37,754. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,888 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

The latest stats from [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 440.96 million based on 64,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,717 M and income totals -14,920 K. The company made 500,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.