Recent developments with Equity Commonwealth (EQC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.31 cents.

On March 21, 2023, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) opened at $20.55, higher 0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.55 and dropped to $20.185 before settling in for the closing price of $20.40. Price fluctuations for EQC have ranged from $19.41 to $23.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -28.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 229.20% at the time writing. With a float of $106.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.49, operating margin of -14.62, and the pretax margin is +59.88.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equity Commonwealth is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 1,347,500. In this transaction EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $26.95, taking the stock ownership to the 184,345 shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +59.02 while generating a return on equity of 1.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 229.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equity Commonwealth (EQC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

The latest stats from [Equity Commonwealth, EQC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.32 million was superior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Equity Commonwealth’s (EQC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.75. The third major resistance level sits at $20.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.02. The third support level lies at $19.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Key Stats

There are currently 109,561K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,140 K according to its annual income of 37,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,790 K and its income totaled 20,880 K.