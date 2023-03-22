Recent developments with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.28 cents.

On March 21, 2023, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) opened at $3.55, higher 7.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.84 and dropped to $3.44 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Price fluctuations for FULC have ranged from $3.21 to $24.79 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $48.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.16 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 4.68%, while institutional ownership is 88.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 24,999,988. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,923,076 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,609,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Interim President & CEO sold 6,766 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,490. This insider now owns 499,864 shares in total.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.88. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. The third support level lies at $3.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

There are currently 61,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 243.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,340 K according to its annual income of -109,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 680 K and its income totaled -26,140 K.