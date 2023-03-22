Recent developments with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.28 cents.

On March 21, 2023, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) opened at $61.99, lower -0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.19 and dropped to $60.18 before settling in for the closing price of $61.72. Price fluctuations for SWX have ranged from $57.75 to $95.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -191.50% at the time writing. With a float of $66.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.22 million.

In an organization with 2351 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.57, operating margin of +8.69, and the pretax margin is -5.51.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 9,395,313. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 156,302 shares at a rate of $60.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,688,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 21,907 for $59.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,544. This insider now owns 9,531,704 shares in total.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -4.10 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -23.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (SWX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.07. However, in the short run, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.31. Second resistance stands at $63.26. The third major resistance level sits at $64.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.24. The third support level lies at $58.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Key Stats

There are currently 67,146K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,960 M according to its annual income of -203,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,421 M and its income totaled -280,580 K.