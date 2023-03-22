Recent developments with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

March 21, 2023, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) trading session started at the price of $95.17, that was 2.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.85 and dropped to $95.17 before settling in for the closing price of $94.22. A 52-week range for DIS has been $84.07 – $144.46.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.80%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Walt Disney Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 117,818. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,139 shares at a rate of $103.44, taking the stock ownership to the 30,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 1,139 for $105.71, making the entire transaction worth $120,408. This insider now owns 32,047 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.64% during the next five years compared to -21.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1898.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The latest stats from [The Walt Disney Company, DIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.28 million was inferior to 11.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.87. The third major resistance level sits at $98.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.51. The third support level lies at $93.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

There are 1,826,807K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 178.42 billion. As of now, sales total 82,722 M while income totals 3,145 M. Its latest quarter income was 23,512 M while its last quarter net income were 1,279 M.