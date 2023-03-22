RXO (RXO Inc.) dropped -0.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 21, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) trading session started at the price of $19.48, that was -0.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.68 and dropped to $18.85 before settling in for the closing price of $19.24. A 52-week range for RXO has been $14.75 – $25.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 248.80%. With a float of $116.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RXO Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.19%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RXO Inc. (RXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RXO Inc., RXO], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.05. The third major resistance level sits at $20.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.93.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

There are 116,601K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.28 billion. As of now, sales total 4,796 M while income totals 92,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,120 M while its last quarter net income were -4,000 K.