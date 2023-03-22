Sono Group N.V. (SEV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 21, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $0.428, lower -8.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4499 and dropped to $0.4185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $0.44 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 350.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8284, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9124. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4482 in the near term. At $0.4648, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4796. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4168, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4020. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3854.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 90,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -43,830 K.