SPRU (Spruce Power Holding Corporatio) climbed 10.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 21, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) trading session started at the price of $0.80, that was 10.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.899 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for SPRU has been $0.69 – $2.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.00%. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spruce Power Holding Corporatio stocks. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 64,158. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,523 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 187,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $9,000. This insider now owns 1,637,112 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Looking closely at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1155, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0844. However, in the short run, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9199. Second resistance stands at $0.9690. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0389. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8009, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7310. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6819.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are 144,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 119.97 million. As of now, sales total 15,600 K while income totals 28,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,360 K while its last quarter net income were -22,010 K.