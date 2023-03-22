Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 21, 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) trading session started at the price of $24.65, that was 5.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.765 and dropped to $24.57 before settling in for the closing price of $24.38. A 52-week range for TDOC has been $21.60 – $77.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 59.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.40%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.45, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -567.69.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teladoc Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 25,130. In this transaction SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $25.13, taking the stock ownership to the 25,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 22,040 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $571,078. This insider now owns 603,434 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -567.53 while generating a return on equity of -148.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -84.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.18. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.11. Second resistance stands at $26.54. The third major resistance level sits at $27.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.72.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are 162,617K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.29 billion. As of now, sales total 2,407 M while income totals -13,660 M. Its latest quarter income was 637,710 K while its last quarter net income were -3,810 M.