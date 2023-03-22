Teradata Corporation (TDC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

On March 21, 2023, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) opened at $38.89, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.16 and dropped to $38.6717 before settling in for the closing price of $38.63. Price fluctuations for TDC have ranged from $28.65 to $50.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.00% at the time writing. With a float of $100.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.67, operating margin of +7.02, and the pretax margin is +3.73.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teradata Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 282,684. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 7,011 shares at a rate of $40.32, taking the stock ownership to the 109,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 24,400 for $40.78, making the entire transaction worth $995,056. This insider now owns 121,489 shares in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Looking closely at Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.83. However, in the short run, Teradata Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.25. Second resistance stands at $39.45. The third major resistance level sits at $39.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.27.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

There are currently 100,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,795 M according to its annual income of 33,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 452,000 K and its income totaled -7,000 K.