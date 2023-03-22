The Chemours Company (CC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.0 million

March 21, 2023, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) trading session started at the price of $29.86, that was 2.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.34 and dropped to $29.70 before settling in for the closing price of $29.12. A 52-week range for CC has been $23.58 – $44.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.30%. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.07, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Chemours Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 983,087. In this transaction President, Thermal Spec Solns of this company sold 27,716 shares at a rate of $35.47, taking the stock ownership to the 43,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol sold 22,142 for $43.59, making the entire transaction worth $965,170. This insider now owns 101,038 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Chemours Company (CC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Looking closely at The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.46. However, in the short run, The Chemours Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.27. Second resistance stands at $30.63. The third major resistance level sits at $30.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.99.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are 148,805K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.56 billion. As of now, sales total 6,794 M while income totals 578,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,338 M while its last quarter net income were -97,000 K.