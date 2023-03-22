Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) with a beta value of 1.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.35, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.65 and dropped to $21.25 before settling in for the closing price of $20.97. Within the past 52 weeks, MODG’s price has moved between $16.80 and $25.96.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.20%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.90 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 479,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $23.96, taking the stock ownership to the 549,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $586,250. This insider now owns 569,321 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 48.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.86. The third major resistance level sits at $22.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 185,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,996 M and income totals 157,900 K. The company made 851,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -72,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.