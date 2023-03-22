Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 403,230 K

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock priced at $40.42, up 0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.05 and dropped to $40.42 before settling in for the closing price of $40.29. TSEM’s price has ranged from $39.72 to $49.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.80%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5887 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.01 in the near term. At $41.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.75.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.55 billion, the company has a total of 109,285K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,678 M while annual income is 264,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 403,230 K while its latest quarter income was 83,320 K.