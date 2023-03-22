Search
TPG Inc. (TPG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,003 M

A new trading day began on March 21, 2023, with TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) stock priced at $27.90, up 6.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.02 and dropped to $27.82 before settling in for the closing price of $27.07. TPG’s price has ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 118.40%. With a float of $62.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +0.33, and the pretax margin is -1.24.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TPG Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

The latest stats from [TPG Inc., TPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.20.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.09 billion, the company has a total of 309,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,003 M while annual income is -56,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 439,340 K while its latest quarter income was -9,750 K.

A major move is in the offing as Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) market cap hits 49.78 billion

Steve Mayer -
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.27, plunging -0.20% from the previous...
Read more

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.92% last month.

Shaun Noe -
March 21, 2023, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 3.36% jump from the session...
Read more

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) last year’s performance of 83.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On March 21, 2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) opened at $3.70, higher 4.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

