Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) soared 0.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.81, soaring 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.99 and dropped to $21.37 before settling in for the closing price of $21.51. Within the past 52 weeks, VSH’s price has moved between $16.73 and $24.48.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.50%. With a float of $139.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.24, operating margin of +17.79, and the pretax margin is +16.97.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 501,944. In this transaction Exec Chairman of the Board of this company sold 23,834 shares at a rate of $21.06, taking the stock ownership to the 35,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Exec Chairman of the Board sold 44,161 for $22.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,007,312. This insider now owns 35,552 shares in total.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.90% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s (VSH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.91 in the near term. At $22.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.67.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.12 billion based on 140,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,497 M and income totals 428,810 K. The company made 855,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 72,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.