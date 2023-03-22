Search
Shaun Noe
Weibo Corporation (WB) last year’s performance of -37.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $17.08, up 2.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.325 and dropped to $16.86 before settling in for the closing price of $16.54. Over the past 52 weeks, WB has traded in a range of $10.02-$28.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 9.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.50%. With a float of $139.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.19, operating margin of +26.72, and the pretax margin is +6.98.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.06%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66 while generating a return on equity of 2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.85% during the next five years compared to -25.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weibo Corporation’s (WB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Looking closely at Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 41.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.67. However, in the short run, Weibo Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.21. Second resistance stands at $17.50. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.28.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 236,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,836 M in contrast with the sum of 85,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 448,000 K and last quarter income was 141,920 K.

