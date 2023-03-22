Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) with a beta value of 0.52 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 21, 2023, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) trading session started at the price of $61.90, that was 0.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.045 and dropped to $61.09 before settling in for the closing price of $60.95. A 52-week range for YUMC has been $36.05 – $63.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.40%. With a float of $404.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 145000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +8.71, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 663,834. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 10,707 shares at a rate of $62.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,018 for $62.02, making the entire transaction worth $745,374. This insider now owns 261,905 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.81% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.9 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.78 in the near term. At $62.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.87.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

There are 418,401K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.70 billion. As of now, sales total 9,569 M while income totals 442,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,088 M while its last quarter net income were 53,000 K.